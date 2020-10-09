Can you trust news polls?

In 2016 the news polls showed that Hillary Clinton had a huge lead to win the presidency. However, voters supported Donald Trump to an Electoral College landslide victory. Now in 2020, the same thing is occurring. After the first presidential debate last week, an NBC/Wall Street Poll tells us again that Joe Biden holds a 14% lead over Donald Trump. Really? But a trusted name, the Gallup Poll, on Sept. 28, said that 56% of the respondents said, if the election was held today, they thought Trump would win, compared to only 40% who thought Biden would win.

The left-biased Associated Press newspaper writers in 2016, 12 days before the election, reported the AP Poll showed Clinton had that same 14% lead that today’s NBC Poll says Biden has on President Trump. Should the 1st Amendment’s protection of free speech give the media the free latitude of reporting a duly-elected president in a negative bias, 95% of the time? Isn’t this collusion with the Democratic National Committee? Do you wonder why we have a divided nation? Biden says he will be a president for both parties. Really? He is dictated by the radical, socialistic, marxist, communist left. Their leftist policies will never bring this country together. I sense a civil war will develop with their marxist/socialized publicized agenda. Our nation was founded on Christian/Jewish values. We must “Vote the Bible.” Don’t allow fake news to dictate your vote.