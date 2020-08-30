Car Care Day a big success

Peace Lutheran Church had its annual Car Care Day event on Aug. 15. At this event, volunteers from our congregation completed free oil changes for individuals and families in our community.
We would like to thank NAPA for donating oil filters, Cooperative Producers Inc. for donating oil, and Thrivent Financial for a monetary donation that allowed us to provide our guests with lunch while they were waiting for their oil changes to be completed. The generosity of these businesses is greatly appreciated!
Darrin Rathman
4141 Buckingham Drive
