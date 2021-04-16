Casino brings benefits, but comes at a cost

Many years ago when closing the old Lutheran Hospital here was being considered, I wrote a letter to this space saying that having only one Grand Island hospital should be avoided if at all possible. No one in position of influence paid attention, apparently, and for decades Saint Francis hospital had a monopoly, but now events are belatedly proving me right. Emboldened by that, I say the following: one of the last things the city really needs is a casino.

A casino means more income for restaurants and motels … no doubt. More business for Fonner Park … almost certainly. A greater attractiveness for Grand Island generally … quite possibly. But at what cost?

Some years ago my wife and I visited Dubuque, Iowa (NOT a boring industrial town as someone said, and it wouldn’t be boring even without its riverboat casino). After riding Dubuque’s remarkable funicular railway, we wandered through a couple of nearby shops. Noting the shortage of customers there, we asked one owner what was going on. She said business was booming UNTIL the casino opened. A lot of people’s (non-essential?) dollars were being diverted to that place.

And now the people behind that riverboat are planning to repeat the feat in Grand Island. I, for one, am not happy about that.