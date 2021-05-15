CBD has many benefits

Smoking has bad effects. It causes blindness, 10 kinds of cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, birth defects, periodontics, COPD, heart disease, stroke, asthma, SIDS, depression, obesity. Second-hand smoke affects others.
You finish smoking. The barmaid says, “A refill?” Sure! Side effects of breast, mouth, throat, esophageal, and liver cancer, pancreatitis, heart damage, birth defects, stroke, high blood pressure, liver disease, suicide, mental alertness, brain damage, alcohol withdrawal syndrome — only naming the worst of alcohol’s effects.
Research has found CBD beneficial. There may be some risks — too much of anything is harmful. Drugs and alcohol can have interactions with CBD. Mood changes, mobility, stomach — things affect people differently.
When CBD has helped relieve chronic pain, arthritis, anxiety, joint pain, depression, sleep disorder, migraines, cluster headaches, PTSD, nausea, cancers, allergies, asthma, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, lung conditions, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, neuro-protective properties, reduced acne, lowered blood pressure, reduced psychotic symptoms, come on! Apparently, it’s still good for people to smoke and drink, yet not legalize CBD in Nebraska for those needing relief from health problems. Marijuana being illegal for smoking is far from total prevention of usage. Even if outlawed, outlaws still get access to it.
Articles need to be read carefully... i.e., the senator in Kearney saying the long-term health consequences make him “worried” about people driving impaired (apparently, he has no concern about alcohol consumption and outlawing production of it). What about the smoker driving and being distracted to “take a puff” or “throw away a cigarette butt”?
Make tobacco unavailable, also. Don’t forget to do away with radios. (Loud volume can block sounds of horns, sirens, railroad crossings). Forbid the use of smartphones. (They distract alertness.) Require detectors installed in cars that sense when a phone is turned on and automatically turn it off.
Our ancestors lived hundreds of years without one.