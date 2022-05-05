CCC benefits central Nebraska

I enjoyed reading Dr. Matt Gotschall’s guest commentary in the May 1 edition of The Grand Island Independent.
Dr. Gotschall’s presentation of the history that created the community system in Nebraska was enlightening. The creation of Central Community College that serves the central Nebraska 25 county services area has and will continue to benefit central Nebraska residents and students for generations to come.
CCC is making a lasting impression in central Nebraska, improving an individual’s quality of life and fulfilling one dream at a time.