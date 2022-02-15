CCC/WSC partnership makes sense

I was very pleased to read in The Grand Island Independent that Central Community College and Wayne State College have forged a partnership that will benefit many students in central Nebraska.

A partnership between CCC and WSC has been crafted that will make a more seamless transition from CCC’s associate degree into a bachelor’s degree from WSC.

Dr. Marci Kemnitz, president of the Grand Island CCC campus, stated that this partnership is the result from both institutions realizing that this program is a real win for the business community because it keeps those students in central Nebraska working with their employers and fine tunes their skills to become an even more significant part of the organization in the future.

Congratulations to Wayne State College President Marysz Rames and Central Community College President Matt Gotschall for their leadership in the development of this program. It is enlightening when two skilled administrators and their talented staff collaborate to provide a program that will benefit many individuals and central Nebraska businesses for years to come.