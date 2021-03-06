Central Community College-Hastings program trains for high-demand careers

In 2019, Central Community College-Hastings officially started its Energy Technology (ETEC) program. The program is unique by offering certificates in wind and solar energy technology and classes in battery storage technology.

Over the next five years, clean energy is expected to grow by 56% while general industry will only grow by approximately 5%. One major benefit to the rapid increase in the renewable energy industry is the addition of new projects throughout Nebraska and the United States. These projects bring with them new labor and job opportunities and revenue sources for communities.

The ETEC program at CCC-Hastings is well suited to prepare students for a future career in one of a wide variety of jobs in the energy sector. These include installation technician, repair and maintenance technician, field engineer and many other positions that play a role in the construction and maintenance of these renewable facilities. The CCC-Hastings program also gives local students the opportunity to get an education in one of the nation’s fastest-growing career industries while staying close to home.

Renewable energy has been on the rise for a while now and will continue to grow long into the future. Nebraska is seeing a rapid increase in wind, solar and battery storage projects throughout the state, and CCC-Hastings continues to explore ways to provide the best opportunities for Nebraska students to learn and grow in a promising career industry.