Central Community College is the right choice for area students

I wish to congratulate the administration and faculty of Central Community College for their outstanding performance in increasing enrollment for fall 2021.

Dr. Matt Gotschall and his talented staff has continued with a quality marketing program that provided results as seen in the fall 2021 enrollment increase of over 6%. The Grand Island Independent reported in a Sept. 3 article that of the 6,056 student total, 2,306 were on-campus students and 3,750 were distant learning students, thus providing options that make CCC an attractive avenue for furthering an individual’s education.

I am proud to convey to students who are considering to further their education at CCC, that the Central Community College Foundation will continue their efforts to provide scholarships for CCC students. In fiscal 2021, there were 700 students assisted by scholarships, with $770,800 paid out. Cumulatively over the past 32 years, the CCC Foundation has paid out over $10,665,000 in scholarship support.

Central Community College is the right choice to further one’s education, an education that is affordable and will lead to a promising career. Remember, you are never too old to be who you might have been.