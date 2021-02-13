 Skip to main content
Central District Health Department very efficient with vaccine
Central District Health Department very efficient with vaccine

A huge thank you to the Central District Health Department, Fonner Park and CHI Health St. Francis for the efficient and well organized event last week to administer the COVID vaccine. We older people were anxiously waiting to be vaccinated.

It was well organized in the Fonner Park barns. There were so many volunteers, all friendly and helpful. My shot was administered by an RN, a relative, volunteering from St. Libory. Not only was it painless, but also free of charge.

I had no ill effects — went home and baked a batch of cookies!

