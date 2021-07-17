Central District residents need to get vaccinated

It is apparent that the “mission accomplished” proclamation on the COVID-19 pandemic was premature. The delta variant is more deadly, and will spread more rapidly. It attacks both young adults and seniors.

This is particularly true due to the 34% vaccination rate for the three counties in the Central District Health Department. This vaccination rate is pathetic. Which one of your loved ones do you want to see die an agonizing, lonely death because you wouldn’t get a free shot. Your wife or husband? Your mother or father? Your son or daughter? Your best friend?

It is very easy to get vaccinated and save lives, perhaps your own or a loved one. If more people don’t get vaccinated we are going to have a dark fall and a darker winter.