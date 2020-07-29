I want to give a great big shout out to the Heartland United Way, the Grand Island Community Foundation, our match business donors — CNH and Associated Staffing — and all of the wonderful, generous folks who supported the most recent Go Big Give event.
The Council on Alcoholism and Addictions is so very grateful for and humbled by the outpouring of support shown us this year. We had a lofty goal of $10,000 to assist with a significant increase in rent and thanks to you all, we reached that goal — incredible!
The council strives to make a positive difference in our communities by providing information, education, referral services and offering support for those affected by the negative effects of alcohol and other drug use, abuse and addiction and providing primary prevention programming for youth, helping them develop life skills to grow up strong and healthy. Thank you for helping us to continue to be able to help others.
