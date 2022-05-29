Change not for the better

Good morning American citizens. I am an old man, almost 83. I lost my wife of 50 years in August. I usually sit in my garage with the door open and watch busy traffic while reading the paper. I’ve seen a lot in my life — World War II, Vietnam War, Iraq, you name it.

It seems like this administration is geared to all electric. I am not against this, but they seem to think you can change it like flipping a light switch.

What a change in just one-and-a-half years. Natural gas more than doubled, at this writing, gasoline is $4.19, diesel a dollar higher, food skyrocketing and the boarder wide open. All this administration is doing is raising interest rates and printing more money. Moms can’t get baby food and production plants can’t get parts. I think some people are waiting for another stimulus check with everyone is hiring. I have no idea how farmers can afford to buy corn seed and fertilizer, plus their fuel. Title 42 will expire in a few days.

Joe Biden goes to Asia. All our allies and other countries know how weak we are now. I really doubt if Joe knows if he’s in Asia or in his basement; and friends we have two-and-a-half years more of this. Lord help us.