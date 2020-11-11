Changes in Electoral College needed, but not total solution

democracy (n) — government by the people — political or social equality
These two definitions from my copyright 1960 dictionary at least imply that democracy is a form of government where each person has an equal voice in choosing the governing bodies. If so, the United States is nothing near a democracy.
In the last two days, the Independent has published opinion pieces calling for the elimination of or modification to the Electoral College system for electing our president. Amen! But not the entire solution.
Neither piece goes far enough in describing how far from a democracy our system is or points out how the anti-democratic features go beyond the Electoral College. That is:
House of Representatives — our most democratic institution, the House, still gives a slight edge to low-population states by guaranteeing each state one member regardless population. However, the only significant way to skew the House toward minority over-representation is through census manipulation and voter suppression.
Senate — never intended to be democratic, each state has two members in the Senate. At the time of ratification, the most populous state (Virginia) had about nine times the population of the least populous state (Rhode Island). Today, the most populous (California) has about 66 times the least (Wyoming). The Senate majority represents about 47% of the population, the minority about 53%. The minority represents 40 million more people than the majority.
Presidency — as frequently pointed out, President Trump is the fifth person to lose the popular vote and win the office. The Electoral College system gives a voter in Wyoming nearly four times the representation (influence) as a voter in California.
Supreme Court — today, five of the nine justices of the Supreme Court were nominated by a president who did not receive a majority of the popular vote when first elected and confirmed by a Senate not representing a majority of the nation’s population. An opinion piece in The Atlantic (October 2018) points out that the senators voting for Justice Kavanaugh represented just 44% of the nation’s population and that the over 50% of U.S. citizens are represented by just 18 of the 100 Senate seats.
As we go forward, the citizenry of our country must decide if we are to be governed by an ever decreasing minority or take steps toward being more democratic. To continue as we are will inevitably lead to further dissension, division and discord.
