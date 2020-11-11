Changes in Electoral College needed, but not total solution

democracy (n) — government by the people — political or social equality

These two definitions from my copyright 1960 dictionary at least imply that democracy is a form of government where each person has an equal voice in choosing the governing bodies. If so, the United States is nothing near a democracy.

In the last two days, the Independent has published opinion pieces calling for the elimination of or modification to the Electoral College system for electing our president. Amen! But not the entire solution.

Neither piece goes far enough in describing how far from a democracy our system is or points out how the anti-democratic features go beyond the Electoral College. That is:

House of Representatives — our most democratic institution, the House, still gives a slight edge to low-population states by guaranteeing each state one member regardless population. However, the only significant way to skew the House toward minority over-representation is through census manipulation and voter suppression.