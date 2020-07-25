I was lucky to have worked at St. Francis Medical Center for nearly 20 years and was proud to learn that our hospital was recently awarded Magnet Distinction. This is a huge achievement as only 8% of hospitals have Magnet Status. Nurses and staff are among the very best.
I was disappointed that this recognition didn’t receive a front page article by The Independent. I also know how well CHI Health St. Francis has managed COVID-19 in our community. Their planning and efforts have been heroic. Our governor has continually praised the hospital in his press conferences, recognizing the staff and leaders. It gives me great comfort to know that as I age I will be cared for by a faith-based hospital that truly cares for all of us. Thank you, St. Francis for the outstanding care you’ve always provided to my community. You will always have my support.
