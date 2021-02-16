Children must be taught to be good citizens

As a former social studies teacher, I taught my students that people are the greatest resource the United States has. Schools are instrumental in developing good citizens. We must support our students and stay informed of their academic progress and behavior at school.

We know that family involvement is key to a child’s success in school. Parents have a responsibility to know what is happening at school and how it impacts their child. The community is equally as important and should inform themselves and hold high expectations for their public school.

Please communicate with your board of education member about any concerns you have and advocate for school policies that support good citizenship values, such as being patriotic, productive, responsible and respectful. It has been a challenging year for all people, which is all the more reason to be involved in our public schools. Family and community involvement is crucial.

I am hopeful that our young citizens will be problem solvers, work hard, think critically, and work well with others. This will only happen if family and community members are involved in public schools.