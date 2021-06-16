City should recognize impact of all-day fireworks on veterans

Veterans first — this is a meaning that the mayor and Grand Island City Council did not consider when setting the time and dates of fireworks. There are some of us with PTSD and other anxiety disorders.

With COVID-19 last year we had to isolate. Now they are asking us to do it again when things are starting to open up. Some of us will not be able to go outside or do much of anything for 12 hours a day starting on June 29 at 8:30 a.m. We would like to have our morning coffee or other drinks and visit family and friends.