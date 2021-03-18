Climate change arguments absurd

In the early ’70s it was fluorocarbons and freon that were causing the ozone layer to diminish and causing the Earth to become arid. This was proven to be unsubstantiated. Then it was nuclear winter. This, too, was shown to be mostly environmentalists’ hype. Then it was acid rain caused by coal-fired power plants in the ’80s. CBS News and 60 Minutes exposed this as a hoax.

In the early 2000s it was global warming, now called climate change, which is causing the polar ice caps to melt with rising sea levels. A group of climate change scientists a few years ago took a ship to Antarctica to prove the ice was melting. And 200 miles from Antarctica their ship was stuck in ice so thick that the world’s most powerful ice breaker couldn’t reach their ship. It’s now being reported that the sea will rise and inundate environmental superfund sites with sea water. This is environmental absurdity. It’s also been reported that everyone living along our coasts will have to move inland 25 miles because of rising sea levels. This, too, is environmental absurdity.