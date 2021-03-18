Climate change arguments absurd

In the early ’70s it was fluorocarbons and freon that were causing the ozone layer to diminish and causing the Earth to become arid. This was proven to be unsubstantiated. Then it was nuclear winter. This, too, was shown to be mostly environmentalists’ hype. Then it was acid rain caused by coal-fired power plants in the ’80s. CBS News and 60 Minutes exposed this as a hoax.
In the early 2000s it was global warming, now called climate change, which is causing the polar ice caps to melt with rising sea levels. A group of climate change scientists a few years ago took a ship to Antarctica to prove the ice was melting. And 200 miles from Antarctica their ship was stuck in ice so thick that the world’s most powerful ice breaker couldn’t reach their ship. It’s now being reported that the sea will rise and inundate environmental superfund sites with sea water. This is environmental absurdity. It’s also been reported that everyone living along our coasts will have to move inland 25 miles because of rising sea levels. This, too, is environmental absurdity.
Our power companies need to stop giving in to environmental extremists and stop using and promoting this folly known as sustainable wind and solar energy. A number of years ago an executive with Nebraska Public Power District in Columbus stated, “In January and February, we go 10 to 12 days straight with no sunlight and days year round with no wind or sunlight.” The executive said, “On the hottest days of summer from 4 to 7 p.m. there is little or1 no wind.” Last fall a story in The Independent reported that Mid-America Energy in Des Moines had to shut down 46 wind turbines because the blades were flying off. And, not in the story, in high winds all wind turbines have to be shut down and locked down so the blades don’t fly off.
The U.S. needs to get out and stay out of the Paris Climate Change Accord, which President Biden just put us back in. It could cost the U.S. millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in cost with no impact on the so-called climate change. President Biden wants to retrofit four million buildings at a cost of trillions. Obama, when he was president, laughingly stated, “Energy costs in the U.S. by being in the PCCA will skyrocket.” Because President Biden has stopped all gas and oil production on federal lands, within a year we could have $4.50 to $4.85 a gallon gasoline.