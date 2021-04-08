Climate change has been on a cycle for eons

Politicians or scientists? Who do you think has the inside track at being knowlegeable and right? I am referring to the topic of the day with climate change, promoted by mankind. I know Al Gore received a Nobel Prize for his “knowledge” on this issue. I think I will check with the scientific group of knowledgeable people before I jump on Mr. Gore’s bandwagon. Some very in-depth research is demanded for this project that will be affecting mankind and the future on Earth.

On April 21, 1998, on PBS, “Nova” did a segment on scientists drilling into the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica to extract factual information on many climate issues, titled “Stories in the Ice.” Scientists collected ice core samples from Antarctica and Greenland. Collectively, these frozen archives give scientists unprecedented views of global climate over the eons. Findings indicate Earth is on a regular, before unknown cycle.

These cores have revealed that global climate, long thought to change very gradually, may shift with frightening speed, in some cases just a matter of a few years. One such jump occurred about 12,000 years ago as the last glacial period was giving way to our current warm “interglacial” period.