Climate change has been on a cycle for eons

Politicians or scientists? Who do you think has the inside track at being knowlegeable and right? I am referring to the topic of the day with climate change, promoted by mankind. I know Al Gore received a Nobel Prize for his “knowledge” on this issue. I think I will check with the scientific group of knowledgeable people before I jump on Mr. Gore’s bandwagon. Some very in-depth research is demanded for this project that will be affecting mankind and the future on Earth.
On April 21, 1998, on PBS, “Nova” did a segment on scientists drilling into the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica to extract factual information on many climate issues, titled “Stories in the Ice.” Scientists collected ice core samples from Antarctica and Greenland. Collectively, these frozen archives give scientists unprecedented views of global climate over the eons. Findings indicate Earth is on a regular, before unknown cycle.
These cores have revealed that global climate, long thought to change very gradually, may shift with frightening speed, in some cases just a matter of a few years. One such jump occurred about 12,000 years ago as the last glacial period was giving way to our current warm “interglacial” period.
Suddenly, likely in less than five years, the average temperatures, which were only slightly cooler than today’s, plunged by about 27 degrees, returning the world to near-glacial conditions. This freak period lasted about 1,300 years. It appears that before each and every Ice Age, a mini-greenhouse effect precedes that change. Mankind was not driving, flying, nor producing industrial waste at that time. This had nothing to do with mankind.
It appears that Earth is on a minor and a major schedule. One is of about 26,000 years, the other about 53,000 years. With the changes of the major, the Earth’s magnetic poles also flip flop. This is easily determined by the volcanic eruptions as the volcanic particles always point toward the magnetic pole. These volcanic particles filter down into the ice.
Most of the top climate scientists of that day agreed that we are bumping up against the next weather event. It will come with the same frightening quickness of the last one, and we will once again enter into the “long winter.”
It would be so very nice if the powers that be could have this two-hour special rerun. I think it may be of great interest to all.