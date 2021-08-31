Climate change is real, but carbon pricing will help

The recent report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reiterated that scientists agree that climate change is happening now, is bad, and is caused by us — but also that there is cause for hope. For the first time the report indicates we have moved from business as usual, because countries and businesses are making some changes to lower carbon emissions. The huge world ship is slowly turning. The question is whether we are willing to support the actions necessary to effectively and quickly lower emissions enough to keep warming to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or less.