Coat drive successful because of involvement by so many

Thank you to everyone who dropped off coats for the 17th annual St. Leo’s Catholic Church coat drive. We collected 1,595 coats and were able to give out 1,038 coats to less-fortunate people in our community.

Thank you to the drop sites: both Super Savers, all three U-Save Pharmacies, Hy-Vee, the YMCA, the YWCA and Feel Fit Health and Fitness Club.

Thank you, St. Mary’s Church (Wood River) Scott Haugaard’s State Patrol Team and CHI Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa for collecting coats. Thank you to Sandra Hostler, Carol Robotham, Carol Vian, Sharon Vian, Dianne Wintermute and Grandma Bea for making blankets and hats to keep people warm. Thank you to Joyce Yosten, Carolyn Brooks, and Ann Goetz for repairing numerous coats. Thank you to all who donated coats. And thank you to the many volunteers who helped wash, repair, set up and distribute the coats.

I would like to thank the Grand Island Independent and Local 4 News for the media coverage of the event. Coverage prior to the event is so vital in letting people know where to donate and letting others know how to get the coats they need.

The remaining coats were given to the Church of Christ for its weekly free clothing giveaway.

I believe our community and area own this event and each year we pull together and make winter a lot warmer and easier for numerous people. Thank you again for making this event a success and caring about the welfare of others. We hope you will all consider donating and collecting coats again next year.