Come together to observe Memorial Day

The United Veterans Club of Grand Island and the Hall County Veterans Memorial Park, consisting of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Ex-Prisoners of War and their auxiliaries, will honor all veterans of all wars on May 31 at the Hall County Veterans Memorial Park, 1914 W. Capital Ave., in Grand Island. Black Tie Entertainment will be playing patriotic music starting at 10 a.m., with the actual ceremony beginning at 11. Featured speaker for the program is John Hilgert, director of Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs. Master of ceremonies is Don L. Shuda, Hall/Howard/Nance/Sherman counties veterans service officer.

We will be there to show our appreciation and our thanks to all of the veterans who gave so courageously and selflessly for the welfare of our nation. We want to recognize the brave sacrifice and contribution these men and women have made toward ensuring democracy and the freedom we exercise today. But let us not forget the families left behind who shared the sacrifices of war also and especially the many who gave the ultimate sacrifice — their lives.

We invite everyone to attend this ceremony and enjoy our Memorial Day program, including more than 370 United States flags flying and more than 3,200 veterans’ names imprinted in the “Brick Wall” honoring our nation’s heroes.