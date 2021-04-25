Community rallies to support Race for GRACE

We would like to think all of our sponsors and runners in supporting the GRACE Cancer Foundation’s 11th annual Race for GRACE. The outpouring of support that we receive each year is amazing! Our community rallies together to support cancer patients and their families.

It’s been a trying year having to go through another virtual race, we appreciate all of the encouragement and knowing that cancer doesn’t have a timeline. A lot of cancer patients put off their treatment during the pandemic and we’ve seen a large spike in need over the last few months. All of the money that we raised through the race will go directly to support cancer patients in our community.

We had many new sponsors this year along with our constant sponsors and it made all the difference in us raising more funds than ever before! To everyone who signed up and ran this virtual event, we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We can’t wait to come back better than ever next year! Our community is the best and we appreciate you all more than you know.

Hannah Fair and Kathy Eihusen