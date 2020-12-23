Community steps up for Wreaths Across America

The Wreaths Across America committee for the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery would like to thank all the volunteers who helped make this such a memorable event. It could not have happened without their help. A special thanks to GI Express for transporting the wreaths from Maine to Grand Island.

We also express our sincere appreciation to our community for its unwavering support of our servicemen and veterans. Grand Island always steps up to make sure our veterans are taken care of. With your help, we raised enough funds to have a wreath for every grave in the cemetery. It was very heartwarming to see parents of young children brush away the snow from the graves, help the youth place the wreath and straighten the bow and thank that veteran for his service.

We hope you take the time this holiday season to drive by the cemetery and perhaps stop to view those graves and take a moment to remember those who have fallen. It is a beautiful sight to see those wreaths and flags against the snow. Again, our thanks to all who helped make this event possible.