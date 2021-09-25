Community support important to assisted living facfilities

Along with all other assisted livings in Grand Island and across the United States, we have just finished our annual National Assisted Living Week celebrations. This year’s theme, Compassion Community and Caring, puts emphasis on the many facets that work together to provide excellence in maintaining the lifestyle that those entrusted to us deserve.

Thank you to Mayor Roger Steele for coming to start our week with his encouraging words, to Northwest High School Marching Band, to Todd with TAB Carts for the use of the golf carts and to Delores Kimminau for the music.

To the families of those entrusted to our care, thank you for your support. To our residents, thank you for your uplifting spirits and for the joy you bring to us each day. To our Riverside team and to all of those who work tirelessly to make each day meaningful in all assisted livings, thank you will never be enough. To all who over the last year and a half brought encouragement to our residents and staff through gift bags, parades, food and well wishes, thank you.

We are proud to be a part of the Grand Island community that continues to pour out its care and compassion to these, this most deserving generation.