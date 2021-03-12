Complaints about Republican Party don’t tell of anything good Democratic Party has done

I will not detail the great work this country has seen from the Republican Party, nor will I try to denigrate the Democratic Party. I just have one question: Why does he never mention even one good thing the Democratic Party has done for this country? He is quite the artist at leveling the land with nonfactual rants, but he never mentions anything “that” party has ever done for us, U.S. citizens. And, with regard to the “values” he spoke of Thursday, with the likes of the Clintons, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, he is the last source of accurate information on that subject. It was quite telling that the honored former presidents he mentioned in this week’s letter did not include any Democrats.