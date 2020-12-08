Concerned that recyclables are being mixed with garbage

Once again this past week I watched as my lawn trimmings, garbage and recyclables were loaded onto the same truck. I have spoken to the company on several occasions about this with a different excuse each time. Yet the practice continues.

I am told by a reliable source that all curbside recyclables go directly to the landfill and that the only recycling done in Grand Island is cardboard delivered to Heartland Disposal and aluminum cans collected by individuals and organizations such as Habitat for Humanity. If in fact the recyclables are being taken to the landfill, why are participating patrons being charged a recycle fee? It seems that the fees need to be refunded retroactive to when this practice began or that a concentrated effort be made by the collecting companies to ensure that recycling is actually happening.