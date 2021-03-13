Congress has specific powers and duties

The U.S. Congress has the power and duty to:
1.) Levy taxes.
2.) Borrow money on the credit of the United States.
3.) Spend.
4.) Pay federal debts.
5.) Conduct tribunals inferior to the Supreme Court.
6.) Declare war.
7.) Raise armies, navy and provide for the common defense.
8.) Introduce constitutional amendments and choose the mode of ratification.
9.) Call a convention on application of two-thirds of the states.
10.) Regulate interstate and foreign commerce.
11.) Coin money.
12.) Regulate the value of currency.
13.) Regulate patents and copyrights.
14.) Establish federal courts lower than the Supreme Court.
15.) Limit the appellate jurisdiction of the federal courts including the Supreme Court.
16.) Standardize weights and measures.
17.) Establish uniform times for elections.
18.) Impeach and try federal officers.
19.) Control the postal system.
20.) Establish laws governing citizenship, aliens and nationality.
21.) Make its own rules and discipline its own members.
22.) Provide for the punishment of counterfeiting, piracy, treason and other federal crimes.
23.) Exercise exclusive jurisdiction over the District of Columbia.
24.) Establish bankruptcy laws.
25.) Override presidential vetoes.
26.) Oversee all federal property and possessions.
27.) Fill a vacancy in the presidency in case of death or inability.
28.) Receive electoral votes for the presidency.
29.) Keep and publish a journal of its proceedings.
30.) Conduct a census every 10 years.
In support of the specific powers and duties of Congress, the Constitution delegates to Congress the general powers to make all laws necessary and proper for carrying out the powers vested in the U.S. government by the Constitution and its amendments. The Preamble of the Constitution is a statement of purpose and does not delegate any powers.