Connley best choice of nine GOP gubernatorial candidates

Did you know that there are actually nine Republican candidates running for governor in Nebraska this year? This is not being shared with everyone. I have been able to listen to all but a handful. Some do not make themselves available to the public.

There is one that I have met and been following since August 2021. That person is Michael Connley. He is the only one I see actually doing something for the people of Nebraska instead of attending large dollar functions.

First I am so leery of those who use money to get somewhere in politics. Michael Connley does not collect contributions from his supporters or donors. Remember we have been warned to follow the money. Second, Michael and a few others have written and are circulating 10 initiatives that the people want passed. He is a true Grassroots candidate.

We need to make changes to our government and it starts here in our hometowns and states with Grassroots candidates. Our freedom is at stake, not only for our generation, but for our children and grandchildren. We must step up and make changes. The last thing I will say is money corrupts. Let’s get away from relying on money in order to be placed in a governmental office, whether it be local, state or federal levels.

So I am going to share with you a website https://www.voicesofnebraska.com/. Please visit this website to learn about Michael Conley for Governor.

It is our responsibility to vet every candidate running for office. It is time for change and We the People must step up to the plate and make our voices heard.