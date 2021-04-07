Constitutional convention risky? No, but necessary

In response to the April 1 opinion of Miguel Estevez on LR14 calling for a convention of states: Mr. Estevez claims that if a convention were held, we could lose our freedoms, such as the right to free speech, the right to bear arms, and so on. This is not true.

A convention of states is bound to follow a strict protocol and cannot deviate. In addition, 34 states must also agree on the same premises in order for a convention to be called. Once the convention is in session, none of the changes will go into effect unless 38 states ratify them. It is very unlikely that our current privileges will be removed unless 38 states of this country agree. Do your homework to see how this process works instead of blindly listening to the uninformed.

The real question is to ask why we need a convention of states. Is the current financial crisis in our country due to the same people who have been in office term after term promoting their own agendas instead of those of the people?

The states can call for an Article V Convention of States to propose amendments to the Constitution that would limit the size, scope and jurisdiction of the federal government, impose fiscal restraints, and pass term limits for members of Congress. That is it.