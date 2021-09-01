Contributions can help take care of Hall County K-9 officer

Thank you to the Independent for your coverage of a program at the Grand Generation Center by Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad for the introduction of his newest deputy (dog), Zeus. Our members were very interested in learning about the role of the K9 officers in the community and having an opportunity to see this beautiful animal at work. Fortunately, no arrests had to be made.

We very much appreciate having officers Conrad, Barton, and Zeus take time to be our guests. Many GGC participants wanted to bring treats or money for the upkeep of Zeus so our very own Gary Quandt offered to match any contributions (up to $2,500). He has kindly allowed us extend the deadline for accepting money that he will match until September 15th.

Anyone wishing to help with funds for the K9 program (and make Gary pay), please bring your donations to the office at Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third and for additional information, call 308- 385-5308.