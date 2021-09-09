Convention of States Rally planned Sept. 16 in Lincoln

An Article V Convention of States Rally will be held on the steps of the Capitol in Lincoln on Sept. 16 and many local residents will attend to show their support of this all-important effort to rein in the federal government. They believe Washington, D.C., has gone off the rails and the government today bears very little resemblance to that established by the Founding Fathers.

In order to preserve our God-given rights and our very republic, the Convention of States Project seeks to call a convention of the states to propose constitutional amendments that will:

— Impose spending limits on Congress.

— Restrict the vast and intrusive overreach of the federal government.

— Impose term limits for all federal offices, to include Congress, the Supreme Court, and all federal bureaucrats.

The rally hopes to inspire our legislators to give their full attention to this gravely important matter in the next regular session of the Legislature in January, when LR14 (the name given to the resolution) will be up for debate, and finally, a vote. Nebraska is in line to become number 16 of the 34 states needed to call a convention.

More information is available from District Captains Margo Chenoweth-Pospisil, 402-992-5244, or Steve Jessen, 402-992-0429.