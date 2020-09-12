Coronavirus cases deaths, cases more plentiful than they should have been

Our president claims that his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been perfect. That claim clearly needs fact-checking.
On Sept. 8, the United States had an infection rate of 1,974 per 100,000 population, which is the highest in the developed world. We’ve had 194,000 deaths for an infection rate of 59 deaths per 100,000 population, among the highest in the developed world.
At the same date, the European Union (a union of 26 countries with a population 1/3 greater than the U.S.) had an infection rate of 465 per 100,000 of their population. They had 141,000 deaths for an infection rate of 32 deaths per 100,000 population.
Basically the U.S. has an infection rate that is four times that of the EU. Further, if we had the same death rate as the EU, we would have had 89,000 fewer deaths. Those 89,000 needless deaths are 1 1/2 times all the U.S. deaths in Vietnam during 10 years of combat, and we have done that in just seven months of mismanaging COVID-19.
Our northern neighbor, Canada (with a population of about 11% of the U.S.) had an infection rate of 355 per 100,000 population and a death rate of 24 deaths per 100,000 population. If the U.S. had Canada’s death rate, we would have had 109,000 fewer deaths.
The needless loss of life from COVID-19 under this president is unconscionable. He is just not up to leading the fight.
