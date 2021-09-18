Coronavirus much more deadly than flu

An article in the Sept. 15 Independent told of Hall County Attorney Marty Klein speaking against a nationwide vaccine mandate. Hall County Board of Commissioners Chair Pam Lancaster voiced her appreciation for Klein’s comments. She said, “We were never required to get a flu shot, and, quite frankly, from the statistics I read, there are just as many people who die from the flu.”
From CDC websites I found 22,000 deaths from influenza in the 2019-2020 U.S. influenza season. In 2020 375,000 died due to the coronavirus. That is 17 times the death rate, far from “just as many.”