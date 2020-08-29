Coronavirus, West Nile and roundabouts, oh, my!

The year 2020 has been a year you’ll never forget. So many different viruses have appeared on the horizon. First there is the coronavirus. Slowly, but surely, if everyone follows the advice doctors give, we’ll be able to get through this pandemic.
Second, West Nile virus is making is presence known. I hope the city reads The Grand Island Independent article on Aug. 27, page 3A. Guys, you think you should drain some of the detention cells and road ditches that plague the city? Thank you for letting that virus into town.
The third virus, which really has a large portion of Grand Island upset, is the roundabout virus. This is not good. It slows traffic up because people are not courteous. We already have had a fatal accident on one roundabout.
It’s a waste of money and time to our city. Compare the price of a roundabout to the installation of a stoplight. People have trouble stopping for stop signs in this town. Why make it easier for them? People must learn to stop and look before moving on.
I hope the street department and the public works people will sit and think about this. But then we have the State Fair, Husker Harvest Days, and the start of school so let’s screw the city up so no one can get around.
We don’t need all these roundabouts. Grand Island is not a metropolitan city. We are an agricultural community. We have a lot of farmers, young and old, who come here for supplies. In a way, we have a lot of retirees who live here.
I have made Grand Island my home since 1970 and it was great then. People, it’s decaying from the inside out. Let your council members know what you think of this.
Stay safe, keep 6 feet apart and wear your mask.
