Corporations must treat elderly residents fairly

Thank you, Kurt Bogus, for the information from an outside source in the case of Regency vs. Jack Wilson.

All citizens should pay attention to the way corporations treat the elderly in nursing homes as demonstrated by the case of REGENCY vs. Jack Wilson. It teeters on the verge of elder abuse and if the allegations from an outside source (like Kurt Bogus) are true, it could be considered such.

Forming a board to help residents settle grievances is a noble idea. But when the administration unfairly loads that board with its own people (against its own bylaws) to get its way, removes any protesters, changes bylaws to eliminate any voting by the residents, and then uses harassment (including loss of privacy, name calling and eviction) to get rid of all dissent, we need to be extremely concerned.

The Regency advertises “independent lifestyle” but if what the past residents claim is true, is fear being used to control our elderly? Is that abusive?