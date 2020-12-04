Cost to repair a tire is high

There are lots of gas stations and service repair shops that charge $20 to repair a tire. Call first and ask how much they charge to fix a flat tire. People, look around to find a place that will not take you for a big $20.

Years ago, I fixed tires for $1.50, and if some people looked like they couldn’t pay that much, I fixed their tire for free. Look around or call around to find somebody else for a lower price. Call first and ask them.

A lot of places use that needle to repair tires. I do not like that kind of tire repair; they sometimes leak.