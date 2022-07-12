Counting change back important

Here’s some more facts on just how bad it is in the Grand Island Public School system to go along with what former Mayor Jeremy Jensen has reported on.

In a print shop in town, I had a $3.87 bill. I gave a $5 bill to a young female graduate to pay it. Behind the counter she was so frustrated she was shaking and said, “I have to get in touch with my feelings.” She couldn’t even make change from a $5 bill. An older lady had to lead her away from the counter. A young girl ruined for life by the Grand Island Public School system.

Another graduate at grocery store, when my bill was $8.87, got out a pocket calculator after I gave him a $10 bill. Even with the calculator he got it wrong.

When I was in fourth grade in 1956 we were very proficient in math — adding, subtracting, multiplying and could count to 1,000. Today, many Grand Island seniors can’t even count to 10.

I will give credit to Senior High’s Career Pathway Institute that teaches student about careers in trades. It’s a very good program.