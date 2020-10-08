Country’s divisions likely to continue after election

Trump did admit he cannot make a unilateral decision: “I think I need them (nine Supreme Court justices) to look at the ballots, definitely.”

Trump supporters believe every word, but Democrats say that statement shows Trump thinks Amy Coney Barrett and the other four conservative justices will automatically vote in his favor.

Joe Biden and his supporters have a different vision. Biden said election officials should decide which ballots are legitimate.

Biden contended both he and Trump will accept the results without Supreme Court involvement.

Biden said election officials can be trusted to properly count votes, but Trump said that even during early voting “there’s been fraud.”

Biden said COVID-19 will cause lots of absentee ballots to be cast, resulting in a long delay before final results are known. He said he will urge his supporters to stay calm during that extended period and Biden promised not to declare victory until counting is finished.

Trump distrusts any drawn-out counting. So he has urged his supporters to go to polling places to “watch very carefully.”

The lone certainty is that just one man will be elected president, either Trump or Biden. But both men’s supporters will remain, meaning Election Day might only leave fresh scars.