Country’s divisions likely to continue after election

Americans should not expect Election Day to be a healing event.
One of many arguments now raging is whether President Trump should be allowed to fill a Supreme Court vacancy before Election Day.
The Supreme Court debate and other disagreements will reverberate far past Election Day, creating even deeper divisions.
Trump said he needs a quick confirmation to have a ninth Supreme Court justice seated to avoid a 4-4 tie and settle any potential disagreements about his reelection.
However, Trump has made one statement uniting Republicans and Democrats.
Asked if he would guarantee a peaceful transfer of power after ballots are cast and counted, Trump said: “Get rid of the ballots, and you’ll have a very — we’ll have a very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation.”
That’s irrefutable. Everyone can agree that if all the ballots Trump says are illegitimate are discarded, he gets a second term.
Unfortunately, that creates even fiercer arguments about whether Trump gets to make that decision. The Sept. 29 presidential debate turned up the heat.
Trump said he will not accept election results if ballots are manipulated. He first predicted there will be “tens of thousands” of suspect ballots, then raised the number to 80 million.
Trump did admit he cannot make a unilateral decision: “I think I need them (nine Supreme Court justices) to look at the ballots, definitely.”
Trump supporters believe every word, but Democrats say that statement shows Trump thinks Amy Coney Barrett and the other four conservative justices will automatically vote in his favor.
Joe Biden and his supporters have a different vision. Biden said election officials should decide which ballots are legitimate.
Biden contended both he and Trump will accept the results without Supreme Court involvement.
Biden said election officials can be trusted to properly count votes, but Trump said that even during early voting “there’s been fraud.”
Biden said COVID-19 will cause lots of absentee ballots to be cast, resulting in a long delay before final results are known. He said he will urge his supporters to stay calm during that extended period and Biden promised not to declare victory until counting is finished.
Trump distrusts any drawn-out counting. So he has urged his supporters to go to polling places to “watch very carefully.”
The lone certainty is that just one man will be elected president, either Trump or Biden. But both men’s supporters will remain, meaning Election Day might only leave fresh scars.
