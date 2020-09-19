County election officials happy to assist

By now everyone should be receiving early voting applications in the mail. They are being sent by your local county clerks/election offices and, by filling it out, you are requesting a vote by mail ballot. The applications contain all of the deadlines for requesting and submitting your ballot.
There is a lot of information being circulated regarding the safety and security of a vote by mail ballot. If you are questioning how safe it is to submit your ballot by mail I encourage you to contact your local county clerk/election office or the Secretary of State’s office.
These are the people who are elected by each of us and are charged with protecting the integrity of our voting process. I know many of these people, and I know they are committed to ensuring our elections are not compromised and your vote is counted. They will be more than happy to answer any questions or walk you through how vote by mail works in Nebraska.
There are several states with a 100% vote by mail process and have experienced no problems or voter fraud. Nebraska also has several counties who are entirely vote by mail with others considering the move.
For information about early voting check out this site: sos.nebraska.gov/elections/early-voting. You can also track your ballot at www.ne.gov/go/votercheck.
Please take a few moments to talk to those who will give you accurate information about vote by mail. These individuals are fellow Nebraskans who are committed to ensuring your vote is counted and fraud is prevented.
