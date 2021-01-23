COVID-19 is still killing Nebraskans

In the single week ending Jan. 19 we have had 70 COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska, an improvement over the prior week of 90 deaths.

To put this in perspective, in the first three weeks of 2021, Nebraska has had eight traffic fatalities. This is also an improvement over the same period in 2020. So far, I have heard nothing from our governor about reducing the enforcement of road traffic enforcement because of this improvement in traffic fatalities.

But our governor is quick to loosen the rules that require masks or social distancing or limit crowds in bars and restaurants. Presumably, he sees just 70 dead Nebraskans each week as irrelevant.

Again, for perspective, 9.4% of all Nebraskans have been infected by this virus. Walk into a store and on average one in 11 people you see will have had this virus; with any luck, they are wearing a mask.

There has been a recent improvement in infection, hospitalizations and deaths. But that improvement is coming off the horrible infections, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the holiday gatherings. Time to get real — we are still in the height of the pandemic and Nebraskans are dying at appalling rates.