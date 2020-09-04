Crude campaign signs not examples of Nebraska Nice

There was a kinder time not so long ago when tasteless, crude, vulgar and highly offensive political signs such as these would reflect badly on those who displayed them: “Trump/Pence, 2020, F— your feelings”; “ Trump/Pence, 2020, No More Bulls—!”; a large Confederate flag flying beneath a Trump MAGA banner, flaunting racism and decency. Nebraska nice? Maybe not.
Unacceptable in our yards, on our porches, flying from poles, in our minds, and in a civil society, these hateful signs seen in my small town, and probably yours, are testaments to the callousness and decadence of the Trump base and his campaign to win at any cost.
Sadly, reprehensible, classless, meaningless messages are being foisted upon us by a rebellious element of Nebraskans who, like Trump, are mean-spirited, unprincipled and impervious to his lack of moral leadership.
This Trump cult, negligent, stubborn and selfish, is completely lost in the fog of fact denial. Clear evidence of corruption, law-breaking, lying, racism and fear-mongering is everywhere to be found, but means nothing to people who are more entertained by his childish tweets and pitiful braggadocio than seeking the truth.
And what are the chances that Trump’s supporters will accept someone else’s judgment? Don’t count on it. With the illusion of superior knowledge, when in fact being uninformed and misinformed and completely unaware of it, they are essentially being played for suckers by a con man of considerable skill.
Get yourself and that apathetic 45% who skipped the 2016 election out to the polls on Nov. 3. It’s time for a healing.
