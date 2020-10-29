Crude tactics do nothing to help boost a candidate’s platform

I was made aware of the Quandt/Independent Business Association negative mailing regarding Brian Whitecalf. Frankly, I’m not surprised, but very disappointed.

I have known both gentlemen for years. Brian Whitecalf is a kind, caring individual, who quietly has performed many civic, educational, and spiritual duties, which help numerous individuals. He does not seek notoriety for stunts … like sitting on a roof. I do not agree with much of Brian’s political leanings, however I respect greatly his right to clearly express, and to represent those who do agree with him. That is the basis of democracy — especially elective and representative democracy.

I am a lifelong registered independent voter. Voted for John Anderson.

Under the bizarre rationale of the Quandt/Independent Business Association thinking and attitudes, it is doubtful that I, or many like me, could be elected to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, given their current tactics. Extreme tactics simply demonstrate small minds, resistive of change, given the evolving realities of the U.S. citizenry. I’m afraid the Hall County Board of Commissioners is still stuck in a 1950s time warp.