Dan Quick has been excellent legislator, should be reelected

I am writing in support of Sen. Dan Quick, who has proven to be an excellent representative for our community in the Legislature. I also want to express my disgust with the false and misleading materials attacking Sen. Quick that are created and funded by outside interests purely for partisan political purposes.

I have known Dan Quick for many years — long before he was elected to the Legislature. I have also worked with him on legislation over the past four years. I know that Sen. Quick is a dedicated public servant in the truest tradition of our nonpartisan Unicameral. He is an independent thinker. He studies the issues intently, makes decisions in the best interests of his constituents and does not blindly follow the directive of any political party. He votes on the merits of each bill, regardless of the wishes of any special interest group.

He is a man of principle. His life is deeply rooted in his strong faith and love of family. This foundation guides him to make decisions on the basis of what is right — not what is politically expedient. He values life and quality of life for all of his constituents. He understands that we all want a better life for our children and grandchildren, regardless of heritage or ethnicity. In this time of political gridlock, partisanship and divisiveness, Sen. Quick has established himself as a unifying force in the Legislature.

Sen. Quick has proven himself to be a dedicated and tireless representative who answers only to his constituents and his principles. His independence is a strength that we deserve from our leaders. We don’t need another rubber stamp in Lincoln — we need a true leader. Therefore, I support Sen. Dan Quick for reelection.