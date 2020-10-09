Dan Quick is a legislator with integrity

When I think of Sen. Dan Quick, the first word that comes to mind is integrity. As a former Grand Island public school teacher, I have had the honor of thousands of kids passing through my classroom doors, and I am lucky to have met Dan, his wife, Alice, and their children.

Sen. Quick understands the importance of hard work and has brought that mentality to the Legislature. That is why he has done whatever he could to help families that needed it most, whether it was legislation to help victims of child trafficking or land banks to improve our community. Dan puts Grand Island first.

More than that, Dan will fight for working families across Grand Island who need an advocate in the state Legislature. He will continue to fight for lower property taxes, a quality education for our children, safe communities, and affordable health care.

I can say without a doubt, Sen. Quick will put our future generations first. As a father, he did whatever it took for his children to succeed in life, and he will do the same for Grand Island.