Dan Quick is man of integrity, deserves vote

In these times of stress and polarization, as our sociopolitical scene descends into extreme divisiveness, it is a breath of fresh air that a senator such as Dan Quick can stand out as a statesman who is nonpartisan in philosophy and performance.

As legislative chairman of Nebraska Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, four years ago when I approached Sen. Quick, I was not a registered Democrat. It did not and still does not matter to Sen. Quick. He perceived that he is elected by the majority of his constituents, and therefore, he represents all constituents, regardless of their party affiliations.

Nebraska is the only state in the United States that has a unicameral, nonpartisan legislature. Dan believes ultimately he represents all Nebraskans. The bills he has introduced were not party based.

To him, the organizing principle as a legislator is to help people. He did not ask to which party they belong. In our pluralistic democracy, where the world is not just red and blue, left and right, his job is to bring all to the table, to forge compromises and bring a proposal home. He has once shared with me the crux of being successful is more than conducing debates on the floor, it is relating well to the 48 different personalities, the 48 state senators.