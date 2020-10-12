Dan Quick is man of integrity who works for his constituents

I would like to encourage everyone to re-elect Dan Quick to be our representative to the Unicameral. Dan is a man of integrity and values who truly cares about his constituents.

I am a Republican and can echo others’ sentiments that the negative and deceptive publicity about Dan is absolutely unwarranted. Whoever puts out that trash doesn’t know much about the real person that he is. He has said that as far as he can control it, no negative ads will come from his campaign.

Dan respects his position as a member of the Unicameral — a body devoted to the welfare of Nebraskans, not political parties. He will listen to his community, hear their needs and then try to get them the help they need. His No. 1 priority is for his constituents.

If you appreciate a hard-working man with faith, values and integrity, vote for Dan Quick.