Dan Quick is staying positive
I have received a number of mailers from the two gentlemen running for the District 35 seat in the state Legislature.

The tone of the mailers from Sen. Dan Quick has been positive, stating what he stands for and his accomplishments from his term of office. He is practicing “When they go low, we go high,” something that appears to be unfamiliar to his opponent, from the content of his mailers.

