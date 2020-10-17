Dan Quick puts children’s safety first

Dan Quick has been a voice for children with his enduring work in our Nebraska Unicameral. He has worked in tandem with the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education to introduce legislation that puts children’s safety first. Dan worked to tighten the laws on the purchase of vaping products by minors prior to even our federal government.

Sen. Quick personally worked with the GIPS Board of Education to close a loophole in pre-existing laws so predatory school employees will now face severe charges when they groom and have sexual relationships with students. These new laws expand the prior age of consent in Nebraska beyond 16 years old. LB1048 now protects and provides justice for children who are groomed by predatory school employees. This bill was eventually amended into LB881, which was passed by our Nebraska Unicameral and signed into law in August.

Sen. Quick has boundless legislative energy and works relentlessly until the job is done. He is committed to helping working families and making life better for children. Dan Quick is not interested in gun legislation, as some inaccurate, negative ads would incorrectly lead you to believe.

I am writing to encourage everyone in Grand Island’s 35th District to re-elect the candidate with a proven record of putting our children’s safety first, Sen. Dan Quick.