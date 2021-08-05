Dave Heineman a poor choice to replace Ricketts

We live in a wonderful world. Too bad the people in this world need help. You guess what kind of help. We can’t do much for the world, but we can do some for our country, and we can sure help our state, county and city.

Starting with the state, I’m very proud and glad that we are getting a state veterans cemetery. It’s been a long time coming. Thank you to all who donated and helped in other ways.

The city let some outfit have the old Soldiers and Sailors Home and look what we have now — a total mess — a disgrace to the city. What was a beautiful place at one time is now a dump. Yes, we needed another home for the veterans, but why they closed this one is beyond me. Just think of all the confusion, trauma and heartaches these people caused. Think about it. This home was doing very well. All the tenants liked it. What a tragedy these people caused.

Who are these people? The top dog was ex-governor Dave Heineman, followed by all his buddies. It looks to me like a pile of money was made by this individual. It would be hard to prove, but look at all the facts together and see what you get.