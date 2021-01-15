Deb Fischer, Ben Sasse should support impeachment

Despite the looming legitimate change of power in the executive branch, I believe it is imperative the Senate hold this president, Donald John Trump, accountable for the manner in which he has exercised the duties and powers of his office, including enabling and exploiting bitter division among citizens, which now has resulted in insurrection against the United States of America. I believe history will judge unkindly the failure to support the impeachment of this president.
I urge Sen. Ben Sasse and Sen. Deb Fischer to preserve their reputations, and more importantly the institutions of our democracy (including the Republican Party), and vote to remove the president of the United States.